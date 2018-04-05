Top Stories
Jaime King Breaks Silence on Violent Attack Against Her & Her Son

Dakota Johnson Could Not Be Happier to See Her Friend!

Jenna Dewan Responds to Rumors About Channing Tatum Split (Statement)

Thu, 05 April 2018 at 11:27 pm

Lorde Apologizes for Posting Photo of Bathtub with Whitney Houston Quote

Lorde is apologizing after she posted a photo of a bathtub with a Whitney Houston lyric as the caption.

The 21-year-old singer didn’t realize when she posted the photo that the late singer died in a bathtub. She instantly received backlash for the post and promptly deleted it.

“Extremely extremely poorly chosen quote. I’m so sorry for offending anyone – I hadn’t even put this together I was just excited to take a bath,” she wrote in an Instagram story. “I’m an idiot. Love Whitney forever and ever. Sorry again.”

She later added, “It is not my FKN day today.”
