Marc Jacobs Proposes to Char Defrancesco with Flashmob at Chipotle - Watch Now!

Marc Jacobs is getting married!

The 54-year-old designer proposed to model/candlemaker beau Char Defrancesco on Wednesday night (April 4) with a very epic proposal at Chipotle!

Marc set up a flashmob to jam out to Prince‘s hit song “Kiss” before he got down on one knee and popped the question to Char who nodded his head “yes” repeatedly before the two embraced and kissed.

Congrats Marc & Charly!

Watch the proposal below!