Top Stories
Pink Gets Served Legal Papers Regarding Kesha &amp; Dr. Luke (Report)

Pink Gets Served Legal Papers Regarding Kesha & Dr. Luke (Report)

Adam Rippon Introduces the World to His Boyfriend!

Adam Rippon Introduces the World to His Boyfriend!

Riverdale's Cole Sprouse &amp; Lili Reinhart Spotted Kissing in Paris!

Riverdale's Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Spotted Kissing in Paris!

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

Thu, 05 April 2018 at 2:42 am

Marc Jacobs Proposes to Char Defrancesco with Flashmob at Chipotle - Watch Now!

Marc Jacobs Proposes to Char Defrancesco with Flashmob at Chipotle - Watch Now!

Marc Jacobs is getting married!

The 54-year-old designer proposed to model/candlemaker beau Char Defrancesco on Wednesday night (April 4) with a very epic proposal at Chipotle!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Marc Jacobs

Marc set up a flashmob to jam out to Prince‘s hit song “Kiss” before he got down on one knee and popped the question to Char who nodded his head “yes” repeatedly before the two embraced and kissed.

Congrats Marc & Charly!

Watch the proposal below!
Just Jared on Facebook
marc jacobs proposes to char defrancesco with flashmob at chipotle 01
marc jacobs proposes to char defrancesco with flashmob at chipotle 02
marc jacobs proposes to char defrancesco with flashmob at chipotle 03
marc jacobs proposes to char defrancesco with flashmob at chipotle 04
marc jacobs proposes to char defrancesco with flashmob at chipotle 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Char Defrancesco, Engaged, Marc Jacobs, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Channing Tatum is still wearing his wedding ring after split from Jenna Dewan - TMZ
  • Find out which Olympic winner is heading to DWTS - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Pauly D dating a Geordie Shore star? - TooFab
  • Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Tupac T-shirt lawsuit has been dropped- Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber reveals how long all of his tattooing took - Just Jared Jr