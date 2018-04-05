Top Stories
Thu, 05 April 2018 at 2:58 pm

Mark Ruffalo Says the Core Value of 'Avengers: Infinity War' is its 'Diversity'!

Mark Ruffalo Says the Core Value of 'Avengers: Infinity War' is its 'Diversity'!

Mark Ruffalo keeps it cool and casual as he poses for photographs at the special photo call and press conference for his anticipated film Avengers: Infinity War held at the Four Seasons Hotel on Thursday (April 5) in Mexico City, Mexico.

The 50-year-old actor was joined at the event by executive producer Victoria Alonso and director Joe Russo as they discussed the film.

“It’s such a different universe. I think the core value of this film is its diversity and that they’re all stronger because of that diversity,” Mark told ET. “I always think of these movies as kind of like modern mythology. They reflect the moment we’re in culturally and the ideal of that moment, or where we want to be coming out of that moment”

“That’s why it transcends all kinds of political bounds, racial bounds,” Mark continued. “People love these movies because they’re the stories of gods and monsters. It tells us about ourselves, and it tells us about how we behave in this new world: What’s right, what’s moral, what the struggles are.”
Credit: Victor Chavez
Avengers, Mark Ruffalo

  • Angelette Holtrust

    Most citizens don’t see color near as much as liberal democrats. Most citizens just see other Americans

