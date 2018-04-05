Meryl Streep in 'Big Little Lies' - First Look Photo!

The first photo of Meryl Streep in Big Little Lies season two has been released!

“Family is everything. Here’s your first look at Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman as Mary Louise Wright and Celeste Wright in Big Little Lies,” the HBO Facebook page posted. Nicole also posted on her Instagram page that it was her first day on set with Meryl.

Meryl is portraying Nicole‘s character’s mother-in-law and the mother of Alexander Skarsgard‘s character who (spoiler alert) seemingly died at the end of season one.

Filming for season is underway but no release date has been set for the second season.