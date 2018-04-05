MTV's 'Road Rules' Contestant Brian Lancaster Dead at 43

Top Stories
Thu, 05 April 2018 at 1:10 pm

Former MTV Road Rules reality star Brian Lancaster has passed away at the young age of 43.

He was found deceased at his home in Pennsylvania one week ago, TMZ reports. The family has come forward to say the death was not related to drugs or alcohol. Brian had a history of arrhythmia and the family believes he possibly died of heart failure.

Brian appeared on season 7 of the show, back in 1999.

You can see the first episode of Brian‘s Road Rules season here.

This is the second tragedy to hit the Road Rules family as contestant Danny Dias passed away last year at the age of 34.

Our thoughts are with Brian‘s loved ones during this time.
