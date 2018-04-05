Top Stories
Pink Gets Served Legal Papers Regarding Kesha & Dr. Luke (Report)

Adam Rippon Introduces the World to His Boyfriend!

Riverdale's Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Spotted Kissing in Paris!

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

Thu, 05 April 2018 at 3:02 am

Naya Rivera Goes Rocker Chic While Out to Dinner in West Hollywood!

Naya Rivera Goes Rocker Chic While Out to Dinner in West Hollywood!

Naya Rivera is looking stylish!

The 31-year-old actress and singer was spotted leaving Craig’s restaurant on Wednesday evening (April 4) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Naya Rivera

Naya sported leather pants and a graphic tee as she made her way out for a night on the town in West Hollywood.

Naya recently shared a video of her West Side Story movie audition on her Instagram account. And she sounds amazing! Watch now if you haven’t yet.

If you don’t know, West Side Story is getting a remake, set to be directed by Steven Spielberg.
