Jaime King Breaks Silence on Violent Attack Against Her &amp; Her Son

Dakota Johnson Could Not Be Happier to See Her Friend!

Jenna Dewan Responds to Rumors About Channing Tatum Split (Statement)

Thu, 05 April 2018 at 6:16 pm

Nicki Minaj Makes Her Way to the Airport in Paris!

Nicki Minaj Makes Her Way to the Airport in Paris!

Nicki Minaj is a girl on the go!

The 35-year-old “MotorSport” superstar was spotted leaving her hotel and heading to Charles de Gaulle Airport on Thursday (April 5) in Paris, France.

This is one of the first times Nicki‘s been spotted out and about in public in 2018. She was seen leaving LAX earlier in the week in Los Angeles.

Prior to this trip, the last time Nicki was spotted out was back in early December 2017 when she attended a sunglasses event in New York City.
