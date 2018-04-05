Prince Charles Fires Back at Crazy Rumor in an Unexpected Way!

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are currently on a seven day tour of Australia together, and he gave a radio interview where he answered a question about a crazy rumor.

“Is it true that you carry your own toilet seat when you travel?” a Hit105 host asked Prince Charles, to which he responded while cursing, “My own what? Oh, don’t believe all that cr*p.”

“Don’t you believe that!” Camilla added (via People).

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla will be in attendance at his son Prince Harry‘s wedding to Meghan Markle next month.

See some photos of Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla on their trip…