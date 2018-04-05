Top Stories
Jenna Dewan Responds to Rumors About Channing Tatum Split (Statement)

Jenna Dewan Responds to Rumors About Channing Tatum Split (Statement)

Zac Efron's Comment on Alexandra Daddario's Instagram Is Getting Some Attention

Zac Efron's Comment on Alexandra Daddario's Instagram Is Getting Some Attention

'American Idol' 2018 All-Star Duets Lineup - See Which Celebs Are Singing with the Top 24!

'American Idol' 2018 All-Star Duets Lineup - See Which Celebs Are Singing with the Top 24!

Thu, 05 April 2018 at 5:24 pm

Rihanna Celebrates Fenty Beauty Launch in a Leather Dress!

Rihanna Celebrates Fenty Beauty Launch in a Leather Dress!

Rihanna looks so fierce on the red carpet for the Fenty Beauty makeup launch on Thursday (April 5) in Milan, Italy.

The 30-year-old entertainer has been counting down to the release of the “Fairy Bomb” glittering pom pom and the “Body Lava” luminizer from the Beach Please collection, which will hit stores on Friday. Order it on Sephora.com.

“summer came early with my #BEACHPLEASE collection,” Rihanna tweeted last week to announce the collection.

FYI: Rihanna is wearing a black leather mini dress from the Versace Fall-Winter 2018 collection.

20+ pictures inside of Rihanna at the event in Milan…

Just Jared on Facebook
rihanna fenty beauty launch milan 01
rihanna fenty beauty launch milan 02
rihanna fenty beauty launch milan 03
rihanna fenty beauty launch milan 04
rihanna fenty beauty launch milan 05
rihanna fenty beauty launch milan 06
rihanna fenty beauty launch milan 07
rihanna fenty beauty launch milan 08
rihanna fenty beauty launch milan 09
rihanna fenty beauty launch milan 10
rihanna fenty beauty launch milan 11
rihanna fenty beauty launch milan 12
rihanna fenty beauty launch milan 13
rihanna fenty beauty launch milan 14
rihanna fenty beauty launch milan 15
rihanna fenty beauty launch milan 16
rihanna fenty beauty launch milan 17
rihanna fenty beauty launch milan 18
rihanna fenty beauty launch milan 19
rihanna fenty beauty launch milan 20

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Rihanna

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Channing Tatum is still wearing his wedding ring after split from Jenna Dewan - TMZ
  • Find out which Olympic winner is heading to DWTS - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Pauly D dating a Geordie Shore star? - TooFab
  • Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Tupac T-shirt lawsuit has been dropped- Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber reveals how long all of his tattooing took - Just Jared Jr