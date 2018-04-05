Rihanna Celebrates Fenty Beauty Launch in a Leather Dress!

Rihanna looks so fierce on the red carpet for the Fenty Beauty makeup launch on Thursday (April 5) in Milan, Italy.

The 30-year-old entertainer has been counting down to the release of the “Fairy Bomb” glittering pom pom and the “Body Lava” luminizer from the Beach Please collection, which will hit stores on Friday. Order it on Sephora.com.

“summer came early with my #BEACHPLEASE collection,” Rihanna tweeted last week to announce the collection.

FYI: Rihanna is wearing a black leather mini dress from the Versace Fall-Winter 2018 collection.

