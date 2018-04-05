Top Stories
Thu, 05 April 2018 at 10:23 pm

'RuPaul's Drag Race' 2018 - Top 11 Queens Revealed!

'RuPaul's Drag Race' 2018 - Top 11 Queens Revealed!

Another queen was sent home tonight (April 5) on RuPaul’s Drag Race!

In week three, the queens were broken up into three groups to act in commercials promoting new dating apps.

CHECK OUT: Who Went Home on RuPaul’s Drag Race 2018 Week 3?

Joining main judges RuPaul, Michelle Visage, and Carson Kressley this week were Younger star Nico Tortorella and singer Courtney Love.

This season, every episode will be a full 90 minutes long. In addition, each episode will be followed by the fan favorite show, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked.

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs on Thursday nights on VH1 at 8/7c.

Click through the slideshow to see who’s still in the competition…
