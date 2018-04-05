Sandra Oh's 'Killing Eve' Renewed for Season 2, Before Season 1 Premiere!

Amazing news for Sandra Oh and the rest of the cast and crew of BBC America’s Killing Eve – the show has already been renewed for a second season!

The show has not even premiered yet – it’s set to debut on April 8. It was given an early season 2 renewal due to amazing reviews.

“This show has the thunder of women on both sides of the chase in Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer and, importantly, behind the camera with the lavishly brilliant Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The early response to Killing Eve has been incredible – for that reason, as well as the fact that we wholeheartedly love this original, funny, thrillingly entertaining series, we are delighted to move ahead with a second season before we even premiere,” BBC America president Sarah Barnett said.