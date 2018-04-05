Top Stories
Pink Gets Served Legal Papers Regarding Kesha &amp; Dr. Luke (Report)

Pink Gets Served Legal Papers Regarding Kesha & Dr. Luke (Report)

Zac Efron's Comment on Alexandra Daddario's Instagram Is Getting Some Attention

Zac Efron's Comment on Alexandra Daddario's Instagram Is Getting Some Attention

Luann de Lesseps Addresses Blackface Allegations

Luann de Lesseps Addresses Blackface Allegations

Even More Drama in Store for Blac Chyna &amp; the Kardashians

Even More Drama in Store for Blac Chyna & the Kardashians

Thu, 05 April 2018 at 10:00 am

Sandra Oh's 'Killing Eve' Renewed for Season 2, Before Season 1 Premiere!

Sandra Oh's 'Killing Eve' Renewed for Season 2, Before Season 1 Premiere!

Amazing news for Sandra Oh and the rest of the cast and crew of BBC America’s Killing Eve – the show has already been renewed for a second season!

The show has not even premiered yet – it’s set to debut on April 8. It was given an early season 2 renewal due to amazing reviews.

“This show has the thunder of women on both sides of the chase in Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer and, importantly, behind the camera with the lavishly brilliant Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The early response to Killing Eve has been incredible – for that reason, as well as the fact that we wholeheartedly love this original, funny, thrillingly entertaining series, we are delighted to move ahead with a second season before we even premiere,” BBC America president Sarah Barnett said.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jodie Comer, Killing Eve, Sandra Oh, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Channing Tatum is still wearing his wedding ring after split from Jenna Dewan - TMZ
  • Find out which Olympic winner is heading to DWTS - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Pauly D dating a Geordie Shore star? - TooFab
  • Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Tupac T-shirt lawsuit has been dropped- Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber reveals how long all of his tattooing took - Just Jared Jr