Sean Penn's Son Hopper Arrested for Drug Possession (Report)

A new report has emerged suggesting Hopper Penn, Sean Penn and Robin Wright‘s son, has been arrested for drug possession in Nebraska.

Sources are telling TMZ that the 24-year-old actor was reportedly pulled over while driving with actress Uma von Wittkamp. They were pulled over on Wednesday (April 4) for failing to signal.

The officer then searched the car and allegedly found 14 grams of marijuana, 4 amphetamine pills and 3 grams of mushrooms.

Hopper has been open about his struggles with substance abuse in the past and spoke about his past battle with crystal meth addiction.

We’ve reached out to reps for comment.