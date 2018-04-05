Top Stories
Jeffrey Dean Morgan &amp; Hilarie Burton Make Rare Appearance with Son Gus

Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Hilarie Burton Make Rare Appearance with Son Gus

Zac Efron's Comment on Alexandra Daddario's Instagram Is Getting Some Attention

Zac Efron's Comment on Alexandra Daddario's Instagram Is Getting Some Attention

'American Idol' 2018 All-Star Duets Lineup - See Which Celebs Are Singing with the Top 24!

'American Idol' 2018 All-Star Duets Lineup - See Which Celebs Are Singing with the Top 24!

Thu, 05 April 2018 at 11:10 am

Sean Penn's Son Hopper Arrested for Drug Possession (Report)

Sean Penn's Son Hopper Arrested for Drug Possession (Report)

A new report has emerged suggesting Hopper Penn, Sean Penn and Robin Wright‘s son, has been arrested for drug possession in Nebraska.

Sources are telling TMZ that the 24-year-old actor was reportedly pulled over while driving with actress Uma von Wittkamp. They were pulled over on Wednesday (April 4) for failing to signal.

The officer then searched the car and allegedly found 14 grams of marijuana, 4 amphetamine pills and 3 grams of mushrooms.

Hopper has been open about his struggles with substance abuse in the past and spoke about his past battle with crystal meth addiction.

We’ve reached out to reps for comment.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Hopper Penn

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Channing Tatum is still wearing his wedding ring after split from Jenna Dewan - TMZ
  • Find out which Olympic winner is heading to DWTS - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Pauly D dating a Geordie Shore star? - TooFab
  • Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Tupac T-shirt lawsuit has been dropped- Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber reveals how long all of his tattooing took - Just Jared Jr
  • imnobody

    gee, color me not surprised. they probably get high together.

  • LOL Blue

    oops