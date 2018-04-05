Snooki Might Not Do 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' Season 2 - Here's Why

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi might not be back for season two of Jersey Shore Family Vacation!

The 30-year-old reality star explained why in an interview.

“I would want it to be a different format. Supposedly it’s going to be like a Housewives format, where we film three days a week and then we go about our lives and we’re not sequestered in a house for a month without seeing my family,” she said to E! News. “If it’s like that again, I am pulling out of season two. Being a mother comes first, so hopefully they’ll work with me on that.”

The show was already picked up for a second season by MTV.

Snooki is married to Jionni LaValle and they have two kids: son Lorenzo, 5, and daughter Giovanna, 3.