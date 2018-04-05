Snooki's Husband & Kids - Cute Family Photos!

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is heading back to our television screens!

The 30-year-old reality star is set to return for Jersey Shore Family Vacation, premiering on Thursday night (April 5).

A lot has changed since we last saw Snooki on Jersey Shore: she got engaged to longtime love Joinni LaValle in March of 2012, and gave birth to their child Lorenzo in August of 2012. She then gave birth to her daughter, Giovanna, in September of 2014. She and Jionni then got married a few months later.

