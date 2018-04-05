Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Enjoy a Lunch Date in Beverly Hills
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas make their way out of Via Alloro restaurant after a lunch date on Thursday (April 5) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The engaged couple left the Italian restaurant in a vintage car driven by one of their friends.
Sophie took to her Instagram account that same day to share a photo of her posing with the car. The photo was snapped by Joe.
In other Sophie news, make sure to check out her new Instagram account dedicated to sausage reviews!