Tobey Maguire Grabs Coffee With a Friend in West Hollywood

Tobey Maguire is on his way to grab a coffee!

The 42-year-old actor was spotted stopping at Alfred’s with a friend on Wednesday (April 4) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tobey Maguire

The two picked up a coffee together before going on a nice stroll through the neighborhood.

Tobey was recently spotted leaving the gym with a mystery female acquaintance earlier in the week.

Last week, Tobey and ex-wife Jennifer Meyer reunited to take their kids to the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City, where the duo recreated the American Gothic painting.