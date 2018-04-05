Tyra Banks Shares New Details About 'Life Size 2'!

Top Stories
Thu, 05 April 2018 at 8:41 pm

Tyra Banks has an update on the Life Size sequel!

While promoting her new book Perfect is Boring, the 44-year-old America’s Next Top Model host gave a quick synopsis about the upcoming sequel to the 2002 fantasy/comedy.

“It’s not going to be necessarily for little girls, but it’s going to be for the little girls and boys that grew up with Life Size,” Tyra shared with the Dallas Observer. “So it’s a more mature version, you know? Eve has grown up. Eve is experiencing adult things now. So it’s a different take on Eve.”

Tyra went on to share that she wants Lindsay Lohan to return to Life Size 2 and something has already been written for her!

Also pictured inside: Tyra Banks and mom Carolyn London promoting Perfect is Boring on Thursday night (April 5) in New York City.
