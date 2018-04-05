Who Went Home on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' 2018 Week 3?

And just like that, only 11 queens remain on RuPaul’s Drag Race!

On Thursday night’s (April 5) episode, another queen was sent home.

In week three, the queens were broken up into three groups to act in commercials promoting new dating apps.

Joining main judges RuPaul, Michelle Visage, and Carson Kressley this week were Younger star Nico Tortorella and singer Courtney Love.

The top queen of the week was Asia O’Hara!

Yuhua Hamasaki