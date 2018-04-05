Zac Efron Introduces Fans to His Rescue Pup Maca!

Zac Efron has a new girl in his life – and she has four legs!

The 30-year-old actor just adopted a dog and he named her MACA. He took to Instagram to introduce the pup to his fans. He captioned a pic, “Hey planet 🌎, this is MACA. #adoptdontshop.”

The Bark n’ Bitches Dog Boutique opened up about the dog’s story on Instagram.

“Tilly now MACA was being led to the kill room when we stepped in and said we would take her. She was turned around and brought to us! This guy named Zac Efron came in (we hear he is an actor, but we think he actually waits tables) came in and fell in love. He went through our application process and fostered MACA and just could not give her back. So MACA now lives with Zac! This is her happily ever after! Happy life MACA! Happy Life,” the organization wrote.

Alexandra Daddario, Zac‘s rumored girlfriend, wrote “Angel dog” as a comment on his Instagram. He responded saying, “doggie date?” They were just seen at a dog store days ago!

See the cute video he posted below.