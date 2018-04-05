Top Stories
Pink Gets Served Legal Papers Regarding Kesha &amp; Dr. Luke (Report)

Pink Gets Served Legal Papers Regarding Kesha & Dr. Luke (Report)

Zac Efron's Comment on Alexandra Daddario's Instagram Is Getting Some Attention

Zac Efron's Comment on Alexandra Daddario's Instagram Is Getting Some Attention

Luann de Lesseps Addresses Blackface Allegations

Luann de Lesseps Addresses Blackface Allegations

Even More Drama in Store for Blac Chyna &amp; the Kardashians

Even More Drama in Store for Blac Chyna & the Kardashians

Thu, 05 April 2018 at 10:25 am

Zac Efron's Comment on Alexandra Daddario's Instagram Is Getting Some Attention

Zac Efron's Comment on Alexandra Daddario's Instagram Is Getting Some Attention

There have been plenty of rumors regarding Zac Efron‘s love life, and most recently, he’s been linked to his Baywatch co-star Alexandra Daddario after they were recently seen spending time together.

While neither Zac nor Alexandra have spoken to the rumors, fans have been speculating! Now, fans have noticed that Zac left a telling comment on Alexandra‘s most recent Instagram photo, which features her and her cute pup.

Zac wrote, “Two hot bitches,” along with a heart emoji, the starry-eyes emoji, and more.

Fan comments on the photo included, “OMG I ship,” “I’m into u guys,” “the perfect couple,” and more.
Just Jared on Facebook
zac efron comment 01

Photos: Instagram, Getty
Posted to: Alexandra Daddario, Zac Efron

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Channing Tatum is still wearing his wedding ring after split from Jenna Dewan - TMZ
  • Find out which Olympic winner is heading to DWTS - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Pauly D dating a Geordie Shore star? - TooFab
  • Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Tupac T-shirt lawsuit has been dropped- Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber reveals how long all of his tattooing took - Just Jared Jr