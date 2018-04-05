Zac Efron's Comment on Alexandra Daddario's Instagram Is Getting Some Attention

There have been plenty of rumors regarding Zac Efron‘s love life, and most recently, he’s been linked to his Baywatch co-star Alexandra Daddario after they were recently seen spending time together.

While neither Zac nor Alexandra have spoken to the rumors, fans have been speculating! Now, fans have noticed that Zac left a telling comment on Alexandra‘s most recent Instagram photo, which features her and her cute pup.

Zac wrote, “Two hot bitches,” along with a heart emoji, the starry-eyes emoji, and more.

Fan comments on the photo included, “OMG I ship,” “I’m into u guys,” “the perfect couple,” and more.