Top Stories
Jennifer Aniston Looks Gorgeous in Rare Post-Split Spotting!

Jennifer Aniston Looks Gorgeous in Rare Post-Split Spotting!

Dakota Johnson Could Not Be Happier to See Her Friend!

Dakota Johnson Could Not Be Happier to See Her Friend!

The Bachelor: Winter Games' Clare &amp; Benoit End Engagement

The Bachelor: Winter Games' Clare & Benoit End Engagement

Fri, 06 April 2018 at 12:40 pm

Amanda Seyfried, Kate Bosworth & More Help H&M Celebrate Conscious Exclusive Launch Party!

Amanda Seyfried, Kate Bosworth & More Help H&M Celebrate Conscious Exclusive Launch Party!

Amanda Seyfried and Kate Bosworth happily strike a pose together while attending H&M’s 2018 Conscious Exclusive Collection Launch Celebration held at the iconic Garcia House on Thursday (April 5) in Los Angeles.

The ladies were joined at the event by Paris Jackson, Naomie Harris, Rainey Qualley, Kiersey Clemons, Mena Suvari, Shaun Ross and Christy Turlington.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amanda Seyfried

The collection, inspired by the creative home of 19th and early 20th-century Swedish artists Karin and Carl Larsson, will be available in selected H&M stores around the world, as well as online at hm.com, from April 19th.
Just Jared on Facebook
amanda seyfried kate bosworth help hm celebrate conscious exclusive launch party 01
amanda seyfried kate bosworth help hm celebrate conscious exclusive launch party 02
amanda seyfried kate bosworth help hm celebrate conscious exclusive launch party 03
amanda seyfried kate bosworth help hm celebrate conscious exclusive launch party 04
amanda seyfried kate bosworth help hm celebrate conscious exclusive launch party 05
amanda seyfried kate bosworth help hm celebrate conscious exclusive launch party 06
amanda seyfried kate bosworth help hm celebrate conscious exclusive launch party 07
amanda seyfried kate bosworth help hm celebrate conscious exclusive launch party 08
amanda seyfried kate bosworth help hm celebrate conscious exclusive launch party 09
amanda seyfried kate bosworth help hm celebrate conscious exclusive launch party 10
amanda seyfried kate bosworth help hm celebrate conscious exclusive launch party 11
amanda seyfried kate bosworth help hm celebrate conscious exclusive launch party 12
amanda seyfried kate bosworth help hm celebrate conscious exclusive launch party 13
amanda seyfried kate bosworth help hm celebrate conscious exclusive launch party 14
amanda seyfried kate bosworth help hm celebrate conscious exclusive launch party 15
amanda seyfried kate bosworth help hm celebrate conscious exclusive launch party 16
amanda seyfried kate bosworth help hm celebrate conscious exclusive launch party 17
amanda seyfried kate bosworth help hm celebrate conscious exclusive launch party 18
amanda seyfried kate bosworth help hm celebrate conscious exclusive launch party 19
amanda seyfried kate bosworth help hm celebrate conscious exclusive launch party 20
amanda seyfried kate bosworth help hm celebrate conscious exclusive launch party 21
amanda seyfried kate bosworth help hm celebrate conscious exclusive launch party 22
amanda seyfried kate bosworth help hm celebrate conscious exclusive launch party 23
amanda seyfried kate bosworth help hm celebrate conscious exclusive launch party 24
amanda seyfried kate bosworth help hm celebrate conscious exclusive launch party 25
amanda seyfried kate bosworth help hm celebrate conscious exclusive launch party 26

Credit: Stefanie Keenan; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amanda Seyfried, Christy Turlington, Kate Bosworth, Kiersey Clemons, Mena Suvari, Naomie Harris, Paris Jackson, Rainey Qualley, Shaun Ross

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Vivica A. Fox is fighting back at fur protestors - TMZ
  • Meet one of the young stars of the new thriller A Quiet Place - Just Jared Jr
  • Heidi Montag reveals she "died for a minute" during plastic surgery marathon - TooFab
  • Solo: A Star Wars Story will premiere at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lucy Hale has a stunning new look! - Just Jared Jr