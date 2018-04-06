Amanda Seyfried, Kate Bosworth & More Help H&M Celebrate Conscious Exclusive Launch Party!

Amanda Seyfried and Kate Bosworth happily strike a pose together while attending H&M’s 2018 Conscious Exclusive Collection Launch Celebration held at the iconic Garcia House on Thursday (April 5) in Los Angeles.

The ladies were joined at the event by Paris Jackson, Naomie Harris, Rainey Qualley, Kiersey Clemons, Mena Suvari, Shaun Ross and Christy Turlington.

The collection, inspired by the creative home of 19th and early 20th-century Swedish artists Karin and Carl Larsson, will be available in selected H&M stores around the world, as well as online at hm.com, from April 19th.