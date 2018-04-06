Top Stories
Kate Hudson Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Danny Fujikawa - Watch the Gender Reveal!

Jennifer Aniston Looks Gorgeous in Rare Post-Split Spotting!

Dakota Johnson Could Not Be Happier to See Her Friend!

Fri, 06 April 2018 at 1:54 pm

Ansel Elgort Pays Tribute to Marlon Brando During Guys' Night Out

Ansel Elgort kicked off his weekend early with a guys’ night out!

The 24-year-old Baby Driver star was spotted hanging out at Poppy nightclub on Thursday (April 5) in West Hollywood, Calif.

He sported a black and white sweatshirt with a photo of the late actor Marlon Brando on it, along with khaki pants, black and white Nike sneakers, and a diamond bracelet.

Last month, Ansel was seen shooting his new movie The Goldfinch in New York City.

The drama, set to hit theaters on October 11, 2019, is about a boy in New York who is taken in by a wealthy Upper East Side family after his mother is killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

