Fri, 06 April 2018 at 9:18 pm

Arnold Schwarzenegger Headed Home After Open Heart Surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger Headed Home After Open Heart Surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger is back at home following his open heart surgery.

The 70-year-old actor underwent surgery to replace a pulmonic valve that was originally replaced due to a congenital heart defect back in 1997.

Arnold has been at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for the past week as he recovered from the surgery.

According to Arnold‘s rep, he is now “home and doing incredibly well.”

Earlier in the week, he broke his silence about procedure, saying he is extremely “thankful” for the successful surgery.
