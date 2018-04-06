Beyonce Is Hiring 100 Dancers for Her Coachella Performance (Report)

Beyonce‘s Coachella performance sounds like it’s going to be huge.

The “Lemonade” entertainer has reportedly put out the call for 100 dancers, according to TMZ.

She reportedly made the decision just this week to majorly increase her dancer count, and has moved rehearsals to a larger studio.

The stage for her Coachella performance will “have all the fixings of an epic performance” with lights and visuals, as Bey feels pressure to perform after having to cancel the gag last year due to her pregnancy, according to the report.

Bey hits the stage on April 14. We can’t wait to see what she’s got in store!