Brooke Burke Files for Divorce From David Charvet After 7 Years of Marriage

Brooke Burke is filing for divorce from David Charvet.

The 46-year-old actress, model and TV personality filed for divorce from the 45-year-old former Baywatch star in L.A. county on Friday (April 6), TMZ reported.

The two got married in a St. Barts wedding back in August of 2011. They have two children together: 11-year-old Heaven and 10-year-old Shaya. Brooke also has two kids from a previous relationship.

The two both attended Operation Smile’s 2018 Park City Ski Challenge last month in Park City, Utah.