Kate Hudson Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Danny Fujikawa - Watch the Gender Reveal!

Jennifer Aniston Looks Gorgeous in Rare Post-Split Spotting!

Dakota Johnson Could Not Be Happier to See Her Friend!

Fri, 06 April 2018 at 3:10 pm

Caitlyn Jenner & Sophia Hutchins Grab Coffee in Malibu Together!

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins are making a pit stop!

The 68-year-old former Olympian and reality star and her 21-year-old friend were seen getting coffee at Starbucks on Friday (April 6) in Malibu, Calif.

Caitlyn was spotted stepping out at the end of March with Sophia after a night out at Craig’s in West Hollywood, Calif. They were also seen shopping on St. Patrick’s Day together in Malibu.

The I Am Cait star recently hit a huge social media milestone, surpassing 9 million followers on Instagram.
