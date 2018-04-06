Caitlyn Jenner & Sophia Hutchins Grab Coffee in Malibu Together!

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins are making a pit stop!

The 68-year-old former Olympian and reality star and her 21-year-old friend were seen getting coffee at Starbucks on Friday (April 6) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn was spotted stepping out at the end of March with Sophia after a night out at Craig’s in West Hollywood, Calif. They were also seen shopping on St. Patrick’s Day together in Malibu.

The I Am Cait star recently hit a huge social media milestone, surpassing 9 million followers on Instagram.