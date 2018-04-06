Top Stories
Jennifer Aniston Looks Gorgeous in Rare Post-Split Spotting!

Dakota Johnson Could Not Be Happier to See Her Friend!

The Bachelor: Winter Games' Clare &amp; Benoit End Engagement

Fri, 06 April 2018 at 12:29 am

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa: 'One Kiss' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa: 'One Kiss' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa have teamed up for a hot new single!

The 34-year-old DJ and the 22-year-old singer just dropped their collab “One Kiss.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Calvin Harris

“One Kiss” is the second single Calvin has released in 2018. Two months ago, he dropped “Nuh Ready Nuh Ready” with PartyNextDoor.

You can download Calvin and Dua‘s new song off of iTunes here.

Listen to “One Kiss” below!

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – One Kiss

Check out the lyrics inside…
