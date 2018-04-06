Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa: 'One Kiss' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa have teamed up for a hot new single!

The 34-year-old DJ and the 22-year-old singer just dropped their collab “One Kiss.”

“One Kiss” is the second single Calvin has released in 2018. Two months ago, he dropped “Nuh Ready Nuh Ready” with PartyNextDoor.

You can download Calvin and Dua‘s new song off of iTunes here.

Listen to “One Kiss” below!

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – One Kiss

Check out the lyrics inside…