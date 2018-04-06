Top Stories
Fri, 06 April 2018 at 9:54 am

Cardi B Addresses Rumors of Beef With Nicki Minaj - Watch Now

Cardi B is addressing the rumors that she has beef with fellow rapper, Nicki Minaj.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper sat down for an interview with Ebro Darden for Beats 1 Radio.

“I really feel like fans, and people, they really wanna see that happen because it’s really entertaining to see people beef,” she said of beef rumors.

“It’s entertaining. I ain’t gonna front, when Nicki and Remy [Ma] was beefing, everybody was tuning in like ‘Ooo, what’s next? What’s next?’”

“I already said she’s an amazing artist. I already said I paid my respects to her…what do people expect? Y’all want me to say something bad. Y’all want to annoy me to the fact that I say something bad. I’m not falling for that,” she added.

Watch below!
Photos: Beats 1 Radio
