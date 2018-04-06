Cardi B ft. Bad Bunny & J Balvin: 'I Like That' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Cardi B‘s debut album Invasion of Privacy is filled with hits!

The 25-year-old rapper teamed up with Bad Bunny and J Blavin for the hot track “I Like It” – and we can already tell this is going to be the biggest club jam of the summer!

On the track, the guys bring some Spanish flair to the track while Cardi raps about her “banging body.”

“They call me Cardi Bardi /Banging body, spicy mommy / Hot tamale, hotter than a sauce,” Cardi raps.

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin – I Like It

Check out the lyrics to the song inside…