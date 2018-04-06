Top Stories
Jennifer Aniston Looks Gorgeous in Rare Post-Split Spotting!

Jennifer Aniston Looks Gorgeous in Rare Post-Split Spotting!

Dakota Johnson Could Not Be Happier to See Her Friend!

Dakota Johnson Could Not Be Happier to See Her Friend!

The Bachelor: Winter Games' Clare &amp; Benoit End Engagement

The Bachelor: Winter Games' Clare & Benoit End Engagement

Fri, 06 April 2018 at 2:36 am

Cardi B ft. Bad Bunny & J Balvin: 'I Like That' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Cardi B ft. Bad Bunny & J Balvin: 'I Like That' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Cardi B‘s debut album Invasion of Privacy is filled with hits!

The 25-year-old rapper teamed up with Bad Bunny and J Blavin for the hot track “I Like It” – and we can already tell this is going to be the biggest club jam of the summer!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cardi B

On the track, the guys bring some Spanish flair to the track while Cardi raps about her “banging body.”

“They call me Cardi Bardi /Banging body, spicy mommy / Hot tamale, hotter than a sauce,” Cardi raps.

Stream the song below via Vevo and download it now on iTunes!

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin – I Like It

Check out the lyrics to the song inside…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Bad Bunny, Cardi B, First Listen, J Balvin, Lyrics, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Vivica A. Fox is fighting back at fur protestors - TMZ
  • Meet one of the young stars of the new thriller A Quiet Place - Just Jared Jr
  • Heidi Montag reveals she "died for a minute" during plastic surgery marathon - TooFab
  • Solo: A Star Wars Story will premiere at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lucy Hale has a stunning new look! - Just Jared Jr