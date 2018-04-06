Cardi B ft. Bad Bunny & J Balvin: 'I Like That' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!
Cardi B‘s debut album Invasion of Privacy is filled with hits!
The 25-year-old rapper teamed up with Bad Bunny and J Blavin for the hot track “I Like It” – and we can already tell this is going to be the biggest club jam of the summer!
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cardi B
On the track, the guys bring some Spanish flair to the track while Cardi raps about her “banging body.”
“They call me Cardi Bardi /Banging body, spicy mommy / Hot tamale, hotter than a sauce,” Cardi raps.
Stream the song below via Vevo and download it now on iTunes!
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin – I Like It
Check out the lyrics to the song inside…