Jennifer Aniston Looks Gorgeous in Rare Post-Split Spotting!

Dakota Johnson Could Not Be Happier to See Her Friend!

The Bachelor: Winter Games' Clare & Benoit End Engagement

Fri, 06 April 2018 at 1:07 am

Cardi B ft. Chance the Rapper: 'Best Life' Stream, Lyrics, & Download!

Cardi B just dropped her debut album Invasion of Privacy and one of the hottest songs on the album is “Best Life” featuring Chance the Rapper.

A lot of fans are buzzing about the Beyonce shout-out on this song, in which Cardi raps about how far she has come in her career.

“This some real-life fairy tale Binderella sh-t / I got further than them hoes that I will ever get / And that only goes to show that only God knows / I took pictures with Beyonce, I made Mama Knowles,” Cardi raps in the song.

Stream the song below via Vevo and download it now on iTunes!

Click inside to read the lyrics for the new song…

Read the lyrics below!

