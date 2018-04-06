Cardi B ft. Chance the Rapper: 'Best Life' Stream, Lyrics, & Download!

Cardi B just dropped her debut album Invasion of Privacy and one of the hottest songs on the album is “Best Life” featuring Chance the Rapper.

A lot of fans are buzzing about the Beyonce shout-out on this song, in which Cardi raps about how far she has come in her career.

“This some real-life fairy tale Binderella sh-t / I got further than them hoes that I will ever get / And that only goes to show that only God knows / I took pictures with Beyonce, I made Mama Knowles,” Cardi raps in the song.

