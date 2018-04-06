Cardi B ft. SZA: 'I Do' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Cardi B‘s new album Invasion of Privacy is finally out and we can’t stop listening to it!

The 25-year-old rapper teamed up with SZA for one of the hottest songs on the album – “I Do.”

On the track, the ladies rap about working nonstop to get what they want and making a name for themselves in Hollywood.

“I think you broke hoes need to get a job (get a job) / Now I’m a boss, I write my own name on the checks (Cardi),” Cardi wraps.

Cardi B – I Do

