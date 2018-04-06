Top Stories
Jennifer Aniston Looks Gorgeous in Rare Post-Split Spotting!

Jennifer Aniston Looks Gorgeous in Rare Post-Split Spotting!

Dakota Johnson Could Not Be Happier to See Her Friend!

Dakota Johnson Could Not Be Happier to See Her Friend!

The Bachelor: Winter Games' Clare &amp; Benoit End Engagement

The Bachelor: Winter Games' Clare & Benoit End Engagement

Fri, 06 April 2018 at 2:25 am

Cardi B ft. SZA: 'I Do' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Cardi B ft. SZA: 'I Do' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Cardi B‘s new album Invasion of Privacy is finally out and we can’t stop listening to it!

The 25-year-old rapper teamed up with SZA for one of the hottest songs on the album – “I Do.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cardi B

On the track, the ladies rap about working nonstop to get what they want and making a name for themselves in Hollywood.

“I think you broke hoes need to get a job (get a job) / Now I’m a boss, I write my own name on the checks (Cardi),” Cardi wraps.

Stream the song below via Vevo and download it now on iTunes!

Cardi B – I Do

Check out the lyrics to the song inside…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Cardi B, First Listen, Lyrics, Music, sza

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Vivica A. Fox is fighting back at fur protestors - TMZ
  • Meet one of the young stars of the new thriller A Quiet Place - Just Jared Jr
  • Heidi Montag reveals she "died for a minute" during plastic surgery marathon - TooFab
  • Solo: A Star Wars Story will premiere at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lucy Hale has a stunning new look! - Just Jared Jr