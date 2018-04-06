Top Stories
Jennifer Aniston Looks Gorgeous in Rare Post-Split Spotting!

Dakota Johnson Could Not Be Happier to See Her Friend!

The Bachelor: Winter Games' Clare &amp; Benoit End Engagement

Fri, 06 April 2018 at 1:34 am

Cardi B: 'Get Up 10' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

We are loving the songs on Cardi B‘s new album Invasion of Privacy and we wanted to share the album’s fist track, “Get Up 10,” with all of you!

The 25-year-old rapper starts off the song by talking about her days as a stripper and how she is a true rags to riches story.

Stream the song below via Vevo and download it now on iTunes!

Click inside to read the lyrics to the song…

Read the lyrics below!
