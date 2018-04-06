Cardi B Sings on 'Thru Your Phone' - Stream, Lyrics & Download

Cardi B not only raps, she also sings and she’s showing off her singing voice on the new song “Thru Your Phone” off her debut album Invasion of Privacy.

The 25-year-old rapper took to Twitter right after the album dropped to mention the song.

“That was me singing on thru your phone 😩❤️❤️Hope ya like it ..Hope ya enjoying the album❤️,” she wrote.

There’s a Beyonce shout-out on the song. She says, “All I can see is you and her in different scenarios / Beyonce on my stereo, resentment on repeat.”

Stream the song below via Vevo and download it now on iTunes!

