Jennifer Aniston Looks Gorgeous in Rare Post-Split Spotting!

Dakota Johnson Could Not Be Happier to See Her Friend!

The Bachelor: Winter Games' Clare & Benoit End Engagement

Fri, 06 April 2018 at 8:32 am

Cardi B Steps Out to Celebrate Her Album Release in NYC!

Cardi B Steps Out to Celebrate Her Album Release in NYC!

Cardi B is celebrating her debut studio album!

The 25-year-old “Bodak Yellow” rapper was spotted arriving to her Invasion of Privacy album listening party on Thursday night (April 5) in New York City.

Cardi had a huge smile on her face as she stepped out of her SUV, licking a lollipop as she made her way into the event. The private listening session included lucky fans and her management.

Cardi looked chic with blonde hair, denim shorts, fishnets and a furry jacket. She also held her hands over her stomach, continuing to fuel rumors of her pregnancy.

Listen to her new album now, if you haven’t already!
