Chrissy Teigen Reacts to Cardi B's Threesome Request in New Song

Fri, 06 April 2018 at 5:51 pm

Chrissy Teigen has a pretty funny response to Cardi B‘s request for a threesome!

The 32-year-old model took to her Twitter after she heard Cardi‘s new song “She Bad,” which features the lyrics, “I need Chrissy Teigen / Know a bad bitch when I see one / Tell RiRi I need a threesome.”

“Gasp!! *drops biscuits*” Chrissy wrote, including a link to the song.

She later added her own interpretation of the song, making it about the biscuits she had been baking.

“Cheddar biscuits and crab bisque. Bisquits! Bad bitches make bisque!!!!!!!” Chrissy jokingly wrote.

Now Cardi just needs a response from Rihanna!
