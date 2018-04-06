Conor McGregor Leaves NYC Precinct in Handcuffs While Heading to Courthouse

Conor McGregor was just led out of the NYPD’s 78th Precinct.

The 29-year-old MMA fighter was spotted in handcuffs while walking to a waiting car on Friday (April 6) in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

He and his friend and fellow MMA fighter Cian Cowley were reportedly headed to Brooklyn Central Booking police department and then the courthouse for their arraignment.

Following a violent incident at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Thursday night, during which he attacked a bus and injured fellow UFC fighters, Conor now faces three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief, ABC News reports.