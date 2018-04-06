Corbin Bleu to Step Into Gene Kelly's Shoes for 'Singin' in the Rain' at The Muny!

Corbin Bleu has already filled the shoes of Fred Astaire and now he is stepping into the shoes of another dancing and singing legend, Gene Kelly!

The 29-year-old actor will be playing the role of Don Lockwood in the upcoming production of Singin’ in the Rain at The Muny in St. Louis.

The production will run this summer for just one week, June 27 – July 3.

“This is a thrilling union of artist and role,” said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. “Corbin is true triple threat – a charmer who can sing, dance and act with joyous skill and ease. I’m sure Gene Kelly is smiling somewhere.”

Corbin got his start in the High School Musical series and he was the runner-up in the 17th season of Dancing With the Stars. Recently, he starred on Broadway in the musical Holiday Inn and won the Chita Rivera Award for Outstanding Male Dancer in a Broadway Show!