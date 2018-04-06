Fri, 06 April 2018 at 4:41 pm
Cynthia Bailey Reveals Graphic Photo of Tumor Removed from Her Back
- Cynthia Bailey had a mini pumpkin-sized tumor removed from her back, which was thankfully benign.- TMZ
- Kira Kosarin is getting real about some of the drawbacks of LA. – Just Jared Jr
- Of course Blue Ivy has her own stylist! – DListed
- Is this Jersey Shore shade from Sammi Sweetheart? – TooFab
- Did you see this RuPaul’s Drag Race moment? – Towleroad
- Here’s what we know about what will happen next with Riverdale… – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images Posted to: cynthia bailey, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet