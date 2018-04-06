Top Stories
Fri, 06 April 2018 at 11:41 am

Dwayne Johnson & Jeffrey Dean Morgan Fight To End Homelessness at LA Family Housing Awards 2018!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is dapper in a suit while hitting the carpet at the 2018 LA Family Housing Awards held at The Lot on Thursday (April 5) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 45-year-old actor was joined at the event by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Dermot Mulroney, Kara Del Toro, Missi Pyle, Molly Quinn, Jack Quaid, AJ McLean, Cameron Boyce, Tanya Mityushina and Blair Rich.

Dwayne was honored at the event with the 2018 LAFH Inspiration Award for his advocacy work benefiting under-served children and his achievements as an inspirational athlete, actor, and global entertainer.

Every year entertainment industry leaders, corporate executives, government partners, philanthropists, friends and long-time supporters come together and help raise over $1 million to end homelessness in the lives of more than 7,000 children and adults across Los Angeles at the benefit.
