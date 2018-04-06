Top Stories
Fri, 06 April 2018 at 8:43 pm

Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About Daughter Jasmine's Scary Trip to the ER

Dwayne Johnson is opening up about just what happened when his two-year-old daughter Jasmine ended up in the ER last month.

The 45-year-old actor originally told fans about the incident in an Instagram story, although he didn’t explain why Jasmine had to go to the hospital.

In a new interview, Dwayne explained that Jasmine had a “a croupy cough” that turned into something more serious.

“So we experienced that, and then she also had a problem breathing in that moment. It got a little hairy. Called 911. LAFD came so quick and I was very proud of them and very grateful for them, too,” Dwayne told Extra.

Thankfully, Jasmine doing well now.

“She’s great…She’s really good,” Dwayne said.

Check out all that Dwayne had to say in the video below…
Photos: Getty
