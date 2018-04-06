Elton John: 'Revamp' & 'Restoration' Tribute Albums Stream & Download - Listen Now!

The two albums honoringElton John and song writer Bernie Taupin has been released!

Some of the biggest names in music today – including Lady Gaga, Ed Sheeran, and Sam Smith – are featured putting their own spins on some of the 70-year-old entertainer’s biggest hits on the first tribute album Revamp.

The second tribute album to Elton – Restoration – features some of the biggest names in country music including Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, and Maren Morris.

You can download Revamp off of iTunes here and Restoration here.

Listen to Revamp & Restoration below!