Emily Blunt Gets Honest About the Idea of 'The Devil Wears Prada' Sequel

Emily Blunt is reminiscing about The Devil Wears Prada.

The 35-year-old actress sat down for an interview with People on Friday (April 6).

“We all just wept with laughter,” Emily said of shooting the 2006 original.

“If everyone did it,” she said when asked about the possibility of a sequel.

“I think if everybody did it, I would be up for it…I don’t know. I almost hope it doesn’t [happen] because I think sometimes when you sequel everything kind of dilutes how special the original is.”

