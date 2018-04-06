'Everything Sucks' Canceled By Netflix After One Season

Everything Sucks has been canceled by Netflix after just one season, according to THR.

The 1990s coming out comedy series, which starred Peyton Kennedy and Jahi Winston, debuted back in February to promising reviews.

The show followed two groups of high school misfits, an A/V club and a drama club who collide in 1996 Oregon.

Despite the cliffhanger in the season one finale, it looks like fans won’t get to find out what happens in season two.

