Kate Hudson Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Danny Fujikawa - Watch the Gender Reveal!

Jennifer Aniston Looks Gorgeous in Rare Post-Split Spotting!

Dakota Johnson Could Not Be Happier to See Her Friend!

Fri, 06 April 2018 at 6:33 pm

'Everything Sucks' Canceled By Netflix After One Season

Everything Sucks has been canceled by Netflix after just one season, according to THR.

The 1990s coming out comedy series, which starred Peyton Kennedy and Jahi Winston, debuted back in February to promising reviews.

The show followed two groups of high school misfits, an A/V club and a drama club who collide in 1996 Oregon.

Despite the cliffhanger in the season one finale, it looks like fans won’t get to find out what happens in season two.

Be sure to check out all of the other original shows Netflix has canceled.

