George & Amal Clooney Step Out For Date Night in NYC!

George and Amal Clooney looked so chic for their night out!

The couple were spotted as they stepped out of their home on Friday night (April 6) in New York City.

Amal looked stunning in a bright yellow coat paired with neutral thigh high boots while George opted for a classic suit.

Amal has been keeping busy recently while teaching a class at Columbia Law School and taking on a high profile cast about jailed journalists in Myanmar.

Also pictured inside: Amal leaving their home earlier that day in a leopard print dress and baby blue coat.