Get to Know 'Blockers' Star Kathryn Newton with These 10 Fun Facts! (Exclusive)
Kathryn Newton is one of the three young stars of the new comedy Blockers and we’re learning more about her with these 10 Fun Facts!
You might recognize the 21-year-old actress from her work as Abigail Carlson in Big Little Lies or from the movies Lady Bird and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. It surely has been a big year for Kathryn.
Check out the 10 Fun Facts below:
- 1. I have lots of pictures of poodles on my phone.
- 2. I went to prom twice with one of my best friends. I re-wore a Valentino dress from my Bad Teacher movie premiere.
- 3. I always travel with speakers for my music, my pillow from home, and my golf clubs.
- 4. I still keep my stuffed Steiff teddy bear next to my bed.
- 5. I like face masks for hydrating my skin and sometimes I even wear them on the plane.
- 6. I’m a bad texter. I am always on my phone. But I never answer it.
- 7. I love hot Cheetos.
- 8. I have a vintage T-shirt collection.
- 9. When I was a kid I collected rocks. I didn’t keep those but they turn up in drawers and stuff.
- 10. I hold the record for lowest golf round at Woodley lakes during a golf tournament.
