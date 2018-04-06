Top Stories
Fri, 06 April 2018 at 3:21 pm

Halsey Debuts 'Alone' Music Video with Big Sean & Stefflon Don!

Halsey Debuts 'Alone' Music Video with Big Sean & Stefflon Don!

Halsey‘s dropped off the official music video for her “Alone,” the latest single from her hit album Hopeless Fountain Kingdom.

The video also utilizes the remixed version of the single as rappers Big Sean and Stefflon Don both appear during their respective new verses.

“Never underestimate the power of a broken heart,” Halsey tweeted of the new video, which she co-directed with Hannah Lux Davis.

Halsey is set to embark on the final North American leg of her tour in support of Hopeless Fountain Kingdom in July. The worldwide trek will conclude in London in September.


Halsey – Alone (ft. Big Sean, Stefflon Don) [Music Video]

