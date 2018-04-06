Top Stories
Fri, 06 April 2018 at 1:19 am

Ice Cube Says He Would Never Run for Office

Ice Cube Says He Would Never Run for Office

Ice Cube steps out for an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Friday (April 6).

The 48-year-old rapper told Ellen that he will never run for office and that he would rather use his music as a way to express his views.

“I use my music. I use my entertainment. I’m an artist. I’d rather paint what I’m feeling than sit up and try to deal with Congress and them crazies out there,” he said. “They are more crazy than the rap game, so I’ll stick with rap. We’re safe.”

Ice Cube and Ellen also played a game of basketball with Kobe Bryant and Notre Dame women’s basketball star Arike Ogunbowale. Watch below!

Click inside to watch the other video…

