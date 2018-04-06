Jake Gyllenhaal, Sienna Miller & Freida Pinto Step Out for Star-Studded Santos de Cartier Launch!

Jake Gyllenhaal is dapper as he strikes a pose while attending Cartier Celebrates The Launch Of Santos de Cartier Watch held at Pier 48 on Thursday (April 5) in San Francisco, Calif.

The 37-year-old actor was joined at the event by Sienna Miller, Freida Pinto, Sofia Boutella, Lily Collins, Edgar Ramirez, Aaron Paul, George Kotsiopoulos, Jeremy Renner, Annabelle Wallis, Liev Schreiber, Dave Franco, Courtney Eaton, Chloe Sevigny, Winnie Harlow, Melanie Laurent, Nas and Sofia Coppola.

Jake‘s the new face of luxury watchmaker Cartier‘s iconic Santos de Cartier timepiece. He’s set to appear in a film advertisement which will appear online and in cinemas this spring, according to New York magazine WWD.

“Integrity, dedication and boundless curiosity: Jake Gyllenhaal embodies the Santos de Cartier man,” Cartier said in a statement. “A man who commits utterly and does nothing by halves. A man who defines fearless as honest and true to himself.”

FYI: Sienna is wearing Proenza Schouler.