Kate Hudson Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Danny Fujikawa - Watch the Gender Reveal!

Jennifer Aniston Looks Gorgeous in Rare Post-Split Spotting!

Dakota Johnson Could Not Be Happier to See Her Friend!

Fri, 06 April 2018 at 1:32 pm

James Franco Steps Out to Run Errands in New York City

James Franco is on the move.

The 39-year-old actor was spotted heading out with a friend to run errands on Friday afternoon (April 6) in New York City.

James kept it casual wearing layers with a black knit hat, sunglasses, black coat, a red hoodie and black pants while out and about.

The actor’s been hard at work filming scenes for the next season of his show The Deuce, including a recently shot Christmas scene and a scene in a recreation of Times Square during the ’70s.
