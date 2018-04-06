Top Stories
Fri, 06 April 2018 at 7:19 pm

Jared Leto Stops in Hollywood During Thirty Seconds to Mars' Cross Country Trek!

Jared Leto Stops in Hollywood During Thirty Seconds to Mars' Cross Country Trek!

Jared Leto and his band Thirty Seconds to Mars have arrived in LA!

The group, who just dropped their new album America, was spotted meeting fans outside Hollywood & Highland on Friday afternoon (April 6) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jared Leto

Jared and the band arrived in a Hollywood tour bus and signed autographs and took pictures with lucky fans!

During their trek across America this week, the band stopped in New York City, where they performed in the subway, Texas, where they checked out their own race car, and several other states.

Make sure to check out the Thirty Seconds to Mars‘ new album!
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: 30 Seconds to Mars, Jared Leto, Thirty Seconds to Mars


